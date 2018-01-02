The future of Hollywood isn't something anybody can predict, but Jodie Foster took a good guess at what it will look like if huge budget superhero movies continue to be the norm and the biggest money makers in the industry. Comparing their constant releases to the real-life issue of fracking, she said we'd get a good return now, but that in time we would "wreck the Earth".

James Gunn doesn't agree with all that Jodie Foster has said

Saying that she didn't want to make "$200 million movies about superheroes," she failed to single out any particular studios, directors or the like, but made it clear that she's not a fan of the current genre that holds such a firm grip over the world of cinema.

With the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe bringing in big money, it's unlikely we'll see them come to an end any time soon, and that's where Foster's concern lies. Director James Gunn, who has worked on the MCU's two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' releases - based on the Marvel comic books characters of the same name - has now responded to Foster's comments.

Taking to his Twitter account, the filmmaker wrote: "I think Foster looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can’t be thought-provoking. It’s often true but not always. Her belief system is pretty common and isn’t totally without basis. I say not without basis because most studio franchise films are quite soulless – and that is a real danger to the future of movies. But there are also quite a few exceptions."

He added that "some" directors are doing their best to bring "a vision and heart" to spectacle movies, which he says they "traditionally" don't have. Giving weight to Foster's words, Gunn then does add some criticisms of how Foster approached the entertainment industry with her remarks.

Gunn continued: "But, to be fair, at least from Foster’s quotes, she seems to see filmmaking as something that’s primarily about her own personal growth. For me, that may be part of why I do this, but spending many millions of dollars on a film has to be about more than that – it’s communication – so my experience is merely one spoke on that wheel."

Exactly who's speaking the most sense is open to interpretation, but the pair are both soaked in experience within the movie industry that most may not ever really fully understand. We imagine that the truth of the matter lies somewhere in the middle, but both Foster and Gunn have to be thanked for allowing such honest discussion to take place on a public platform.

We imagine this is one that's going to run on for some time!