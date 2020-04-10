James Gunn has hinted 'The Suicide Squad' is still on course for an August 2021 release.

Numerous films have had their release plans altered by the coronavirus crisis, but the superhero sequel - which finished shooting in February - has not been affected as of yet, according to James.

Asked on Twitter if the coronavirus-enforced shutdown was affecting his work, James replied: ''On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now.''

The movie sees Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from 2016's 'Suicide Squad', as well as the introduction on newcomers such as John Cena, Idris Elba and Taika Waititi.

The 53-year-old filmmaker recently opened up on the emotion challenges he faced as he shot the project, as his both his father and pet dog passed away in the process of making the movie.

In a touching Instagram post alongside the cast and crew, James wrote: ''And that's a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad.

''My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I've ever had making a movie. (sic)''

James also praised the efforts of the film's star-studded cast, which also includes former 'Doctor Who' star Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker in mysterious roles.

He posted: ''The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart to you all. You are why I make movies.''