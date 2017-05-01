'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is for many one of this year's most highly-anticipated movie releases. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, high expectations are of course surrounding the flick, though if recent reviews are anything to go by, viewers are in for a lot of fun when they hit the movie theatres.

Chris Pratt is Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

For many however, much of the story has already been ruined before they've even had chance to shell out for a ticket. In today's world, spoilers seem to come thick and fast whenever a movie such as 'GOTG2' takes up so much of the spotlight, with people online almost getting a kick out of ruining a film for those who haven't yet seen it.

Addressing the problem on his Facebook, the director wrote: "I don't get very angry over this stuff for a few reasons. Firstly, there are bigger things in the world today to get angry about than some poor sap who has the need to spoil movies online. Secondly, I’m grateful not to BE that poor sap clambering for attention from the solitude of keyboard and screen by spoiling, which cannot be a particularly fulfilling venture for anyone."

James Gunn speaks out about those spoiling 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

He added when addressing fans of his movies that when it comes time to watch the second 'Guardians of the Galaxy' instalment, they shouldn't be put off if they HAVE come across any spoilers in their online ventures.

"There are studies that show spoilers don't really spoil anything," he explained. "We've created a movie where the story, humor, visuals, music, and emotion don't rely on surprises even if they did [get spoiled], and that you'll have a blast whether or not you know a spoiler or two before going in."

Elizabeth Debicki joins the series as Ayesha

It's great to know that Gunn is a director unafraid of speaking out against those that would try to spoil his work for fans, but of course, this could serve as the fuel the trolls need in order to feel accomplished. In today's world, we're never going to be able to fully combat spoilers because of the freedom so many feel on the internet and beyond. It's now simply a way of life; one we just all have to try our hardest to avoid.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is available in UK cinemas now and hits US movie theatres on May 5.