Before the release of the first 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' movie, only hardcore Marvel comic book fans would have known of Star Lord, Gamora and their fellow space-travelling adventurers. Now, they and the actors who have portrayed them on the big screen have become some of the most popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; you'd be hard pressed to find a cinema-goer who wouldn't recognise them immediately.

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana make up some of the incredible ensemble cast

With 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' right around the corner, more news and tidbits of information regarding the film continues to rise to the surface, with director James Gunn - who was recently confirmed to also be on board to write and direct the third movie in the 'Guardians' trilogy - whetting the appetites of those anxiously awaiting release.

This week for example, Gunn took to his Twitter to reply to entertainment news outlet Screen Rant who claimed there were four post-credits scenes in 'Vol. 2', writing: "Well, five, actually."

Dave Bautista stars in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Exactly what those five post-credits scenes will consist of is anybody's guess, but with the Guardians' involvement in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie set for 2018 release, there's a multitude of different options. There's also every chance that one or more of the scenes will have nothing to do with the 'Guardians' world at all, instead being used in promotion for another future MCU release.

Using five post-credits scenes is a first, with previous movies showing two at most. 2012 movie 'The Avengers' included just two post-credits scenes, and more recent releases followed that trend. 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' is instead breaking that mould.

The four post-credits scenes that the press have seen so far all occur mid-credits rather than at the end of them, so it's likely the fifth, secret scene will come when all is said and done. We can't wait to see what Gunn and the rest of the MCU team have up their sleeves...

More: James Gunn Will Direct Third 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movie

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' hits UK cinemas on April 28 and goes to the US on May 5.