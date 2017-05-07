Right now, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans are making their way to movie theatres in droves to pack out viewings of the newly-released Marvel Cinematic Universe film, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'. James Gunn was back on board for the movie, bringing the fan base he helped establish back on board for another mind-blowing adventure in space.

The third instalment in James Gunn's trilogy could be complete within three years

Leading the cast is Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, whilst Dave Bautista is Drax, Bradley Cooper is Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel is Groot and Zoe Saldana is Gamora. The space-traveling superheroes names are ones that would have baffled anybody but the most loyal of Marvel comic book readers at one point, but they've now gone on to become household names and firm fan favourites amongst the masses.

With the reveal earlier this year that the Guardians would be making their way back to the big screen for 'Vol. 3', and director James Gunn would once again be bringing the story to life, comes chatter about exactly when we should expect to see the film.

Now in a lengthy post on Facebook, Gunn spoke about what will be his trilogy of films and seemed to signify that 'Vol. 3' will hit cinemas in 2020.

"I love you all," he said, "and I'll continue being here with you over the next three years as we create 'Vol. 3.'"

Of course, there are plenty of opportunities to see the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' characters before the third movie, with the gang scheduled to appear in next year's 'Avengers: Infinity War' flick, and rumours they'll be appearing in other MCU adaptations moving forward.

Exactly where those places may be is still being kept tightly under wraps, and it's certainly possible that some of the characters made famous in the films so far may not be around for the third outing. We know dangerous plots and storylines are on their way to the MCU, so who's to say everybody makes it out unscathed?

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is available to watch in movie theatres across the globe now.