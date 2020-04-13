James Gunn says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' plans are still ''exactly the same as they were before coronavirus''.

The 53-year-old director reassured fans the motion picture - which Disney is yet to assign a release date to - is still on track, despite the pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.''

Last week, Gunn hinted 'The Suicide Squad' is still on course for an August 2021 release - and he has further elaborated on that, admitting there is ''no reason'' for the motion picture's release date to be changed.

He wrote: ''Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. (sic)''

But he admitted there could still be a wait for the film's first official image.

In response to a fan who asked if we are ''close'' to the first official image dropping, Gunn tweeted: ''I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I'm working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. (sic)''

Asked on Twitter last week if the coronavirus-enforced shutdown was affecting his work, James replied: ''On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now.''

The movie sees Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from 2016's 'Suicide Squad', as well as the introduction on newcomers such as John Cena, Idris Elba and Taika Waititi.