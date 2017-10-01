Though many believed Baby Groot to be the same character as the older Groot we saw in the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, that apparently isn't the case. According to filmmaker James Gunn, the original Groot is dead and Baby Groot is an entirely new being.

Rocket and Baby Groot in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Back in the first Volume of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', fans were shocked to see Marvel's decision to kill off Groot, as the character sacrificed himself to save his new friends. Fortunately, Baby Groot was born out of the remnants of Groot's body, so many believed the character was going to live on after all.

It turns out that the cuter version of Groot is a different entity.

Taking to his Facebook page to talk about the franchise and the character of Groot, Gunn wrote: "I also mentioned to folks who... kept throwing the Groot revival in my face, that that example doesn't really work because Groot is dead. Although I don't necessarily think it's obvious in Vol. 1, it's important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you.

"I do think it's more obvious in Vol. 2, as Baby Groot has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber."

Whilst Baby Groot is a new character, it looks like we're going to be seeing the tree go through the motions of puberty in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fun and mischief has been a huge part of the character's development through 'Vol. 2', but now we could see him turn into a grumpy teenager as the Guardians take on some of their biggest challenges, including the threat of Thanos in next year's 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Whether Groot will remain one of the most beloved members of the MCU remains to be seen. Will it be the terrible teens for this loveable tree? We'll find out soon...

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' is available now on home release. We'll bring you more information on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' as and when we get it.