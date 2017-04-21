James Gunn says that we may meet an LGBTQ character in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
It is thrilling to see more and more big movie franchises making the effort to represent the LGBTQ community, and it seems that James Gunn could be the latest to do so with the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film according to recent comment he made.
James Gunn at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' world premiere
The director, who recently confirmed that he would be at the helm for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', confessed that he 'would love to able to' feature a gay superhero of some kind in the Marvel franchise and went on to suggest that he possibly already has for the forthcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' movie.
'We might have already done that', he told the Press Association. 'I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think.'
Watch the trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' here:
If the rumours are true, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' will mark the very first Marvel film to feature a queer protagonist, though 'Power Rangers' recently beat them in being the first superhero movie to represent the LGBTQ community showing Trini aka the Yellow Ranger (played by Becky G) going through some sexuality problems.
The suggestion comes in the wake of the live action rendition of 'Beauty and the Beast' which became the first Disney movie to include a 'gay moment' - that being Gaston's sidekick LeFou apparently finding love with a like-minded local fella. Now it seems that more and more film franchises are taken this message of diversity on board.
More: James Gunn reveals that he is directing the third 'Guardians' movie
As for who could be the LGBTQ hero in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', the obvious suggestion is newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff), though we do also get to know Nebula (Karen Gillen) a little bit more in this film and her androgynous look could count for something.
'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' will be released on May 5th 2017.
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Writer-director Gunn gleefully subverts genre expectations with this superhero movie that goes way against the...
The word itself, lolling off the tongue as it does, conjures up images of those...