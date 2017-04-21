It is thrilling to see more and more big movie franchises making the effort to represent the LGBTQ community, and it seems that James Gunn could be the latest to do so with the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film according to recent comment he made.

James Gunn at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' world premiere

The director, who recently confirmed that he would be at the helm for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', confessed that he 'would love to able to' feature a gay superhero of some kind in the Marvel franchise and went on to suggest that he possibly already has for the forthcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' movie.

'We might have already done that', he told the Press Association. 'I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think.'

Watch the trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' here:

If the rumours are true, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' will mark the very first Marvel film to feature a queer protagonist, though 'Power Rangers' recently beat them in being the first superhero movie to represent the LGBTQ community showing Trini aka the Yellow Ranger (played by Becky G) going through some sexuality problems.

The suggestion comes in the wake of the live action rendition of 'Beauty and the Beast' which became the first Disney movie to include a 'gay moment' - that being Gaston's sidekick LeFou apparently finding love with a like-minded local fella. Now it seems that more and more film franchises are taken this message of diversity on board.

As for who could be the LGBTQ hero in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', the obvious suggestion is newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff), though we do also get to know Nebula (Karen Gillen) a little bit more in this film and her androgynous look could count for something.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' will be released on May 5th 2017.