James Gunn and the all-star cast of the original 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie return this coming weekend with the sequel to the box office hit. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel on board, along with other big names, the film certainly has an incredible amount of pulling power.

Baby Groot and Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

The film will mark the big screen introduction for Ego, the Living Planet, whom fans will immediately see in a 1980 meeting with Meredith Quill - Peter's mother. Showing her an alien seedling he planted in the woods of Missouri, a whole new adventure is kickstarted with Star-Lord's parentage clearly a huge part of everything that's to follow.

But is the new movie any good? That's the question people are now asking, with the embargo on reviews lifted and journalists and critics alike who have been lucky enough to see early previews of the flick.

Zoe Saldana stars as Gamora

Here we've collated some of the reviews for the film, which all seem to fall within the same pattern of enjoying the movie, but realising its flaws through its similarity to the first with recycled humour and gags. Though it sounds like a pleasant enough cinema outing, it may fall a little flat with those who were expecting big things following the first release.

Gersh Kuntzman, New York Daily News: "'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2' has the same comic swagger as the original. And there are lots of cool gizmos and spaceships. And weapons. And explosions. And poster-worthy gag lines ("So, we're saving the galaxy again?"). But the second "volume" of the open-ended franchise is simply not as charming as the original."

Stephanie Zacharek, TIME: "In the context of modern garden-variety escapist cinema, there’s nothing inherently wrong with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', director James Gunn’s sequel to his 2014 megahit, both adapted from the Marvel comics series of the same name. But this gag- and plot-stuffed follow-up is also emblematic of all we’ve come to settle for in movie entertainment: It feels not so much crafted as squirted from a tube."

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord

Mara Reinstein, US Magazine: "For the sequel, writer-director James Gunn has doubled down on all these extras. Liked the cheeseball tunes? Looking Glass’ yacht rock hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” gets airplay as well as a full-blown lyric dissection. How about the post–closing credits tag? There are about five of them."

Chris Nashawaty, EW: "Nothing dooms a comic-book movie quicker than when it takes itself too seriously. Ponderous existential handwringing is a drag. Maybe that’s why 'Guardians of the Galaxy' was such a welcome and delirious blast of laughing gas when it hit theaters nearly three years ago. Here was a movie that not only had Marvel’s usual smattering of giddy punch lines; it seemed to be made up entirely of them. It was like watching a superhero sit on a whoopee cushion for two hours—and the gag never got tired. Alas, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', the gag is starting to feel like it’s getting a bit old."

Tom Huddleston, Time Out: "After the sugar rush of the first film, recapturing the magic was always going to be an uphill battle. But for all its wit, speed and wacky cameos (Howard the Duck! Sylvester Stallone!) this second instalment still feels like a disappointment."

Alonso Duralde, The Wrap: "If you’re not already on the “Guardians” train, of course, this follow-up isn’t going to win you over, nor will it appeal to those who demand that sequels attempt to offer the same jolts of unexpected pleasure that first chapters do. “Vol. 2” is filler, to be sure, but if you like the flavor of these movies, you’ll enjoy this second bite."

Of course, these are just a sample of the many reviews that are out there, and when it comes to movies of this type you're usually going to have to shell out for a ticket and see the flick yourself to come up with a personalised idea as to whether or not it's a success.

Whether you liked the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film or not, this second one looks to be offering more of the same. Perhaps you should make your ticket-buying decisions based on that fact alone...

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' hits cinemas in the UK on April 28 and in the US on May 5.