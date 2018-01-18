In the aftermath of the revelation of Donald Trump’s recent medical results that have gotten many people’s eyebrows raised in surprise, film director James Gunn has offered to donate $100,000 to charity if the president reveals his weight on an “accurate scale”.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, a Navy rear admiral and a White House physician, announced the results of President Trump’s first medical while in office and concluded that the 71 year old is in excellent physical and mental health, revealing his weight to be 239 pounds and his height to be 6-foot-3.

Perhaps this was a little too good to be true for the sceptics, one of whom was Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who posted on Twitter that those stats make Trump virtually the exact same height and weight as pro baseball player Albert Pujols.

James Gunn threw down the challenge to Trump on Twitter

“If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed,” the director speculated on Twitter, then threw down a challenge to the commander-in-chief by offering to donate $100k to a charity of Trump’s choice if he stepped on the scales and released his real weight.

Soon, Trump supporters claimed that Gunn was unfairly “fat shaming” the controversial president, but the director said that it was actually about shining a light on his “pattern” of dishonesty.

“This has nothing to do with fat shaming,” Gunn replied to the accusations. “It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration… That’s the point of my tweet. The biggest issue we are facing is a dictator wannabe who is trying to destroy the press. When facts don’t matter, we can’t even begin to have real conversations and debates about policy with a figure like that leading our country.”

Gunn then continued that he had never really been politically outspoken on social media before Trump’s presidency, but that what his administration was doing was too important to remain silent.

“In my years on social networking I have never spoken out politically,” Gunn tweeted. “But we’re in a national crisis with an incompetent President forging a full-blown attack on facts and journalism in the style of Hitler and Putin.”

