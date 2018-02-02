A mural at James Franco’s high school that the star painted in 2014 has been removed amid multiple claims of sexual misconduct made against the actor.

Four years ago, Franco returned to his alma mater from which he had graduated in 1996 for three days to paint two murals and hang over 20 paintings around the school. One of those murals was replaced by student artwork in February 2016, and paintings in the library were removed in 2017 during a renovation, but the second mural remained until last week.

On Thursday (February 1st), the Palo Alto Unified School District confirmed that the high school’s authorities had painted over the second mural. However, they did not mention anything about the current claims of sexual misconduct hanging over The Disaster Artist star.

A mural painted by James Franco at his old high school has been removed

“The school site and district appreciated his donation, acknowledging that the artwork was intended to be temporary in nature and would be respectfully returned or painted over at some point,” the District’s Interim Superintendent Karen Hendricks told The Hollywood Reporter the same day.

More: James Franco digitally ‘scrubbed’ from Vanity Fair’s new Hollywood Portfolio cover

“Related to this, district staff recently considered the best interests of our students in the light of our educational mission, and decided to remove and return the remaining artwork. The second mural was taken down last week; our Latinos Unidos group is working with the Paly ASB and VAPA Department around the concept for a new mural to be painted. Their idea was to celebrate the rich cultural backgrounds and diversity on our campus. We are excited that they came up with this idea, and look forward to helping them with the project.”

Allegations against Franco first emerged in the aftermath of the Golden Globes early last month, when several women accused him of sexually exploiting them during nude scenes.

On January 11th, a Los Angeles Times expose detailed five women accusing him of sexual misconduct that happened while he was teaching at North Hollywood’s Playhouse West and then at his now-defunct film school Studio 4.

More: Scarlett Johansson blasts James Franco in impassioned Women’s March speech