James Franco's future in the entertainment industry has been up in the air ever since he was accused of sexual misconduct by a slew of women, but it would seem that show bosses and higher ups are putting their faith in him, as he's now been confirmed to be returning for the second season of hit HBO series, 'The Deuce'.

James Franco has been keeping a low profile since allegations of sexual misconduct were thrown his way

The news comes after Franco won a Golden Globe for his performance as Tommy Wiseau in critically-acclaimed movie 'The Disaster Artist', and after he was snubbed from being nominated for this year's upcoming Academy Awards. 'The Deuce' writer Megan Abbott isn't ready to give up on the actor yet, however.

ET are reporting that the creator confirmed Franco would "of course" make his return to 'The Deuce' in its second season, and we imagine that's now something that will only change if evidence is found to prove that Franco has acted in a disgusting way towards the women accusing him of sexual misconduct. It is of course worth noting that Franco has denied the allegations levelled at him.

Conversation and discussion surrounding the way in which women are treated in the entertainment industry has reached boiling point within the past few months. Ever since a series of women came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and misconduct, a number of high-profile names have been accused of similar crimes by a slew of women and men brave enough to speak out.

Comparatively, the story being told in 'The Deuce' is one of sexual conduct by men, as well as female empowerment within the porn industry. It's an interesting and unique look at a world which is rarely explored, and is usually treated as a hugely taboo topic.

We'll bring you more news on the second season of 'The Deuce' as and when we get it.