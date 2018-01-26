The new Vanity Fair Hollywood edition cover has been making headlines for the inept digital alteration of Reese Witherspoon, but the publication also did something else with its front cover by digitally ‘scrubbing’ the actor James Franco.

Vanity Fair debuted its much-anticipated Hollywood Portfolio edition on Thursday evening (January 25th), with the headline on its website reading ’12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year’.

However, one more star was originally intended to be on the cover, but the effect of 2017’s most powerful online movement caused him to be removed at the last minute. Multiple sources familiar with what happened at the Annie Leibovitz-directed photo-shoot back in November said that James Franco sat for it and was interviewed.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a spokesperson for Vanity Fair told The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not clear when the final decision to remove Franco was made, but it was likely a last-minute move after the allegations from five women emerged in a report by the Los Angeles Times back on January 11th, just a few days after Franco’s victory at the Golden Globes for The Disaster Artist.

Franco has denied the claims, telling Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’: “I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing, and I support it.”

Other stars featured on the Vanity Fair cover are: Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro.

