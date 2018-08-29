James Corden wants South Korean sensations BTS to do 'Carpool Karaoke'.

The 'Late Late Show' host took to Twitter to tell his 10.2 million followers that he's a huge fan of the boyband - who recently beat Taylor Swift's YouTube record for having the biggest 24-hour debut with their song 'IDOL' - and their track 'Intro: Serendipity', which he wants to duet with them on for the popular segment on his CBS talk show.

Inviting them to join him in his Range Rover for a sing-a-long of their hits, James wrote: ''I want @BTS_twt to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad! Maybe we could even sing it in a #CarpoolKaraoke ? (sic)''

If BTS do end up filming the segment, they would follow in the footsteps of pop royalty including Harry Styles, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears in doing so.

'IDOL' now has well over 100 million views, and when it was released it surpassed Taylor's 43.2 million clicks for 'Look What You Made Me Do' from 2017 by attracting 45 million within 24 hours.

The K-pop stars also recently released an alternative of the hit featuring Nicki Minaj.

However, the album ('Love Yourself: Answer') version of the track does not feature the 35-year-old star's vocals.

'Love Yourself: Answer' is the final instalment of BTS' 'Love Yourself' album trilogy, which follows 'Face Yourself' and 'Love Yourself: Tear'

The repackaged record, which received 1.5 million pre-orders in less than two weeks in Korea alone, features seven tracks; 'Trivia: Just Dance', 'Trivia: Love', 'Trivia: Seesaw', 'Epiphany', 'I'm Fine', 'IDOL', and 'Answer : Love Myself.'

The South Korean phenomenon is comprised of band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.