James Corden has undergone minor eye surgery and won't be able to film 'The Late Late Show' ''for a few nights''.
The 41-year-old British comedian took to Instagram to tell fans he was ''recovering'' after the small operation and that unfortunately he won't be able to do the next episode of his hit US show until he's fully healed up.
He wrote: ''Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday.
''I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episode for a few nights.
''Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. Stay safe and well everybody.''
The 'Late Late Show' has been filmed in Corden's garage since the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the chat show close down mid-March.
However, he has continued to get celebrity guests to appear via video call.
And on March 15, he returned with a 'Homefest' special.
The 'Cats' actor has been isolating with his wife Julia and their three kids - Max, nine, Carey, five, and Charlotte, two - and admitted he was suffering with ''incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness''.
He said: ''I've found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends, or the people I love.
''You feel so out of control. It feels so out of our comprehension, all of it. I found I get sort of overwhelmed with the sadness, really.''
However, the 'Gavin & Stacey' star insisted it's normal and reminded people not to beat themselves up about having negative thoughts.
He added: ''It's OK to feel anxious.
''The best thing we can all do is kind of breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place.''
