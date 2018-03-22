James Corden has revealed that he once stole a candle from Mariah Carey’s house, after the singer kept him waiting for more than three hours to film an interview.

The 39 year old British ‘Late Late Show’ host was joined by guests John Boyega and Drew Barrymore on Wednesday night’s edition of the show, and they played the now-infamous truth-or-dare game ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts’. The segment, as ever, requires the guest to either answer a revealing personal or professional question, or eat/drink some disgusting mystery item.

Deciding to turn the tables on the host, Star Wars actor Boyega asked Corden: “Have you ever stolen anything, if so, from where?”

Faced with the prospect of having to eat a 1000-year old egg (yes, really) Corden laughed as he recalled an incident that happened at Mariah Carey’s house some years ago.

“This is completely true and I’ve never told anybody this,” he said, recalling when he filmed with the 47 year old diva. “I once stole a candle from Mariah Carey’s house. I’ll tell you why though, these candles they say Mariah Carey and they have a butterfly on them.

“We had gone to film this Christmas Carpool Karaoke and I had gone to her house to film it from there, we were supposed to film at three and I was told get there at four because they’ll probably be ready. I waited just in her living room until about six-thirty just on my own and I thought well, I’m gonna take this candle for my time. And I still have it today. Sorry Mariah, you have loads!”

Having spent the last three years conquering America with his late night chat show slot, with popular segments like Carpool Karaoke, Corden has now raised his profile in his native Britain with the lead role in Peter Rabbit, the animated re-make of the classic Beatrix Potter tale.

