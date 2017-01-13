'Ocean's Eight' is due for release in 2018, and features an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna.
James Corden’s domination of America continues apace with the news that he’s been cast for a role in the forthcoming all-female Ocean’s Eleven spin-off, apparently titled Ocean’s Eight.
It’s arguably the biggest movie role that the late night TV chat show host has landed to date. The film already boasts an impressive cast, including Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, and it will see a group of thieves and con artists try to pull off a heist, the target of which will be played by former ‘Homeland’ star Damien Lewis.
38 year old Corden will be playing the part of an insurance investigator, according to the original report by Variety.
James Corden is to star in 'Ocean's Eight'
The director of the re-made Ocean’s Eleven, Steven Soderbergh, is on production duty with Gary Ross taking up position behind the camera. Matt Damon, one of the stars of that 2001 re-make, is to reprise his role as Linus Caldwell in a cameo appearance.
More: James Corden pays tribute to George Michael and recalls first ever ‘Carpool Karaoke’
Those re-makes, with George Clooney in the lead role, made over $1 billion over three instalments from 2001 to 2007 for Warner Bros.
News of the re-make came out last summer, shortly after the headline-making release of the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot.
Corden has been a huge success as host of ‘The Late Late Show’ on CBS since he started his duties in March 2015. Masterminding the spin-off successes of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and ‘Drop the Mic’ at the same time, his career is maintaining its upward trajectory.
His previous movie credits don’t make for terribly good reading, however: those who watched Lesbian Vampire Killers will attest to that. Minor roles in the likes of Begin Again and The Lady In the Van have increased his credibility in recent years.
More: Usain Bolt and James Corden in epic ‘Drop the Mic’ rap battle
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Once upon a time, a normal man lived in a normal house on a normal...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...