James Corden’s domination of America continues apace with the news that he’s been cast for a role in the forthcoming all-female Ocean’s Eleven spin-off, apparently titled Ocean’s Eight.

It’s arguably the biggest movie role that the late night TV chat show host has landed to date. The film already boasts an impressive cast, including Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, and it will see a group of thieves and con artists try to pull off a heist, the target of which will be played by former ‘Homeland’ star Damien Lewis.

38 year old Corden will be playing the part of an insurance investigator, according to the original report by Variety.

James Corden is to star in 'Ocean's Eight'

The director of the re-made Ocean’s Eleven, Steven Soderbergh, is on production duty with Gary Ross taking up position behind the camera. Matt Damon, one of the stars of that 2001 re-make, is to reprise his role as Linus Caldwell in a cameo appearance.

Those re-makes, with George Clooney in the lead role, made over $1 billion over three instalments from 2001 to 2007 for Warner Bros.

News of the re-make came out last summer, shortly after the headline-making release of the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot.

Corden has been a huge success as host of ‘The Late Late Show’ on CBS since he started his duties in March 2015. Masterminding the spin-off successes of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and ‘Drop the Mic’ at the same time, his career is maintaining its upward trajectory.

His previous movie credits don’t make for terribly good reading, however: those who watched Lesbian Vampire Killers will attest to that. Minor roles in the likes of Begin Again and The Lady In the Van have increased his credibility in recent years.

