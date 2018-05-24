James Corden has revealed that he almost made a howling faux-pas during the royal wedding ceremony last weekend, apparently nearly interrupting the church service.

Last Saturday (May 19th), the British actor and comedian was one of the many celebrities who attended the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, many on social media picked up Corden sitting through the service making a rather strange and unimpressed facial expression.

Resuming his normal duties back on ‘The Late Late Show’ on Monday (May 21st), Corden revealed what that was really all about.

James Corden with wife Julia Carey at the royal wedding

“I got to tell you, I've had quite the weekend,” he told the audience during his monologue, telling them that his allergies had left him desperately trying to hold in a sneeze during a very important part of the ceremony.

“I couldn't have been having a better time,” he said. “But here's the thing, the worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere. The most beautiful flowers you've ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in close proximity to flowers so for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze.”

“But, right at the point when the Archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason that these two should not be married...’. I was like, 'Please don't sneeze,' and I had to do one of those internal sneezes... I think I got away with it.”

Fortunately for everyone concerned, Corden didn’t sneeze and he was spared his blushes.

“It was gorgeous, the whole affair,” the 39 year old, who has been friends with Prince Harry for several years, added. “It was happy, it was joyous, it was up-lifting. It was Britain at its finest – a picture-perfect day, Windsor Castle, six hundred guests, 30,000 flowers or as Elton John calls it, a Thursday.”

