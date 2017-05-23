Following the horrific bombing attack on the Manchester Arena in England last night following an Ariana Grande concert, James Corden has delivered a heartfelt monologue addressing the incident and paying his respects to a city in turmoil and the families of the victims.

James Corden at 2017 CBS Upfront event

'The Late Late Show' suspended its humour for a moment with a speech by a shocked looking James Corden. In a brief statement, he spoke about the love that he has for the UK city which he has visited many times before, and the people within it that are suffering following the attack.

'While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester in England', he said. 'There had been an incident at Ariana Grande's concert. We still have no real information about what's happening, all we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities and many injuries.'

Now, of course, we do know that there have been 22 deaths and 59 people injured in all and it is being treated as a terrorist attack. 'It shocks me everytime we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight', James continued.

He also went on to pay tribute to Manchester as a city, a place recognisable for its football culture (Man City and Man United), its music (Oasis and Joy Division) and its many moments in history. 'But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find', he said.

'Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core and, if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger.'