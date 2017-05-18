James Corden will reprise his role as the host of the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018, having impressed fans and CBS producers with his performance at this year’s awards, it has been confirmed.

The 38 year old British host of the ‘The Late Late Show’ fronted the Grammys for the first time back in February, and CBS announced on Wednesday (May 17th) during an upfront presentation to advertisers at New York’s Carnegie Hall that Corden would be doing so again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Recording Academy, which is responsible for the Grammys, announced earlier this month that the 60th awards ceremony will be hosted in New York City at Madison Square Garden, representing a return to the East Coast after being held in Los Angeles for the last 14 years.

The 2018 Grammys will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday January 28th, 2018. Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ is broadcast on the same network, and he has had previous hosting experience with the BRIT Awards in the UK and with the Tony Awards in 2016.

Corden, who took over Grammy hosting duties from LL Cool J who had held the position for the previous five years, had something of a baptism of fire to his new role.

During a song-and-dance intro, the normally fluent comedian took a stumble down some steps and lost a shoe. Later, during a special ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment, reprising the section of his ‘Late Late Show’ for which he is best known with a host of celebs including Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Keith Urban, a number of the stars forgot the words to ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Nevertheless, his skills were good enough to carry him through and cause CBS to re-appoint him for 2018.

“I like nerves. I think nerves are good. I think you're only nervous when you want to do your best,” he said ahead of the night. “I haven't gone to bed for like a month now where I have not been thinking about the Grammy Awards, because it means a lot to me to host it and I just don't want to let anybody down. I want the show to be a true celebration of everybody in that room.”

