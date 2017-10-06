Foo Fighters found their stint on 'Carpool Karaoke' ''a little uncomfortable''.

The 'All My Life' rockers appeared as guests on the popular segment as part of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' last month, where they drove around LA and sang their hit singles, as well as paying a visit to the Guitar Centre.

However, despite enjoying the experience at the start, the band have admitted the lengthy filming day proved to be somewhat tiresome.

Guitarist Pat Smear said: ''By hour three in dude's car it got less fun. It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like 'this is halfway'.''

And frontman Dave found the ordeal ''uncomfortable'', as he felt ''embarrassed'' having to sing his own songs in such a small setting.

He added: ''Oh he definitely is [a music lover]. And he's a very nice guy. But y'know, I don't mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I'd be too embarrassed.''

Pat then agreed that they should have been allowed to sing other people's songs rather than their own.

Dave added to NME magazine: ''I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn't use it. I don't know why.''

Meanwhile, the rock band are due to take to the stage at their own music festival 'Cal Jam' in San Bernadino, California, on Saturday (07.10.17), alongside the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Wolf Alice and many more.