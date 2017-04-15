Last year marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Beatrix Potter, the author of the classic children's story 'The Tale of Peter Rabbit'. Now, a modernised animated comedy is on the way in her honour, with James Corden voicing the lead leporid.

James Corden and Domhnall Gleeson star in 'Peter Rabbit'

Based on the books by Beatrix Potter, who also created characters like Squirrel Nutkin, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle and Mr. Jeremy Fisher, 'Peter Rabbit' is a year away from release - but so far we have quite a lot of information about the story and who's involved.

The Plot

Based on the 1902 story of the same name, the film follows Peter Rabbit and his lifelong discord with neighbourhood farmer Mr. McGregor. His delicious crops have always been a source of temptation for Peter, but McGregor will stop at nothing to put him in a pie. Meanwhile, both are battling the other for the admiration of their animal loving neighbout Bea.

The story is being described as an irreverent comedy adaptation of the traditional children's story, but largely modernised for today's audiences. It might seem rather odd that a film featuring these timeless characters is only just coming to cinema, but the rights were actually sought by Walt Disney back in 1938. After 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', Disney requested to make a Peter Rabbit film, but Beatrix Potter refused to give over the rights.

The Stars

James Corden will voice the titular bunny, while Domhnall Gleeson lends his vocals to the frightening farmer Mr. McGregor. Rose Byrne plays his warm-hearted neighbour Bea - perhaps a deliberate reference to the famous author? Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki also feature in the film as Peter's triplet sisters Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

Domhnall Gleeson has previously worked with Margot Robbie on 'About Time' in 2013, and they'll collaborate again on the forthcoming A. A. Milne biopic 'Goodbye Christopher Robin'. He also appeared opposite Daisy Ridley on 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

More: Daisy Ridley joins the cast of 'Peter Rabbit'

The Crew

At the helm of this exciting project is the Golden Globe nominated Will Gluck ('Annie', 'Friends with Benefits', 'Easy A') who is directing, co-writing and co-producing. Screenwriter Rob Lieber ('Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day') is involved in the script too, while also writing the screenplay for the forthcoming Dr. Seuss animation 'The Cat in the Hat' due out in 2021.

Release Date

'Peter Rabbit' is expected to be released in the US on March 23rd 2018.