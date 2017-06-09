James Corden dresses as Victoria Beckham on 'The Late Late Show'.
James Corden has kept his promise of making his London 'Late Late Show' residency as silly as possible in the wake of the city's terror attacks by dressing up as Victoria Beckham - much to her ex-footballer husband's delight. He actually looks rather graceful.
James Corden dresses up as Mary Poppins
The talk show host donned a wavy brunette wig, a white fur jacket, glittering earrings and what looks like a black sequined top in sneak preview photograph of his forthcoming 'Late Late Show' episode. With a glamorous boudoir backdrop, David Beckham stood next to him in a tuxedo, starring earnestly into the camera while adjusting his sleeves as James looks upon him admiringly.
David posted the shot on his Instagram account yesterday (June 8th 2017) without a proper caption, but the wordless notion told us everything. It's not clear whether or not Posh Spice herself will be making another appearance on the show, following her stint on Carpool Karaoke in May.
Still, it's not the first time James Corden has dressed as a woman since being in London. Earlier this month, he channelled his inner nanny with his Mary Poppins outfit in central London, accompanied by two children dressed as Jane and Michael Banks. He and a group of performers set up a song and dance number in the middle of a pedestrian crossing - but we're not sure how many people would've been annoyed about being held up by these guys.
David Beckham also posted a shot of himself - in his tuxedo again - having a lot of fun playing a game of poker with a martini on the side. 'Some late night bonding with [James Corden on the [Late Late Show] tonight', he wrote in the caption.
More: James Corden praises his country in the wake of London terror attacks
This week, James insisted that he was bringing 'the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we've ever made' to London to show that his home nation was not one that was going to be intimidated by the terrorists that killed eight people by London Bridge. He's certainly living up to that promise.
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...