Superhero movies show no sign of slowing down. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful franchises of all time, and whilst the current phase of Marvel films are coming to an end in the next couple of years, a whole new selection will come to life following its conclusion.

James Cameron says there are "other stories" to be told

Whilst the unofficially-titled DC Extended Universe doesn't do quite as well as the MCU, it still smashes in the box office and brings in some big bucks. Superhero films have a big hold on the world of movies, and that's something director James Cameron has noticed.

Speaking with IndieWire, the filmmaker said: “I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Cameron has always been one to speak his mind, and infamously blasted 'Wonder Woman' following its release and huge success in the box office. He said that the female superhero was not "breaking ground", and that if audiences were looking for female characters to look up to, they should look at Linda Hamilton's performance as Sarah Connor in the 'Terminator' film series.

At least in this criticism of the genre, he's admitted that he's a fan of the movies! Still, we doubt that'll be enough for those working behind-the-scenes to ensure their superhero flicks are a success to forgive him for hoping they'll soon be moving on! We still can't get enough; we say bring on more, thick and fast!

