17.05.2015
During what looks to be either dawn or dusk, a helicopter could be seen hovering in mid-air over the city of London during the filming for forthcoming James Bond movie 'Spectre', starring Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz.
The movie follows the record-breaking previous flick 'Skyfall' which became the second highest grossing film of 2012 and the first Bond movie to gross over $1,000 million. 'Spectre' sees the return of Oscar winning director Sam Mendes who is also rumoured to be directing the next movie in the franchise.
