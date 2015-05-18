Posted on 17 May 2015

When 17.05.2015

During what looks to be either dawn or dusk, a helicopter could be seen hovering in mid-air over the city of London during the filming for forthcoming James Bond movie 'Spectre', starring Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz.

The movie follows the record-breaking previous flick 'Skyfall' which became the second highest grossing film of 2012 and the first Bond movie to gross over $1,000 million. 'Spectre' sees the return of Oscar winning director Sam Mendes who is also rumoured to be directing the next movie in the franchise.

Contactmusic

