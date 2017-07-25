An official release date has finally been confirmed for the next James Bond film, which has the working title of 'Bond 25'. Cast announcements are yet to be made, with Daniel Craig's return as the titular super-spy yet to be confirmed despite rumours that he is definitely involved.

Daniel Craig at Into Film Awards 2017

'Bond 25' is coming in 2019 and while a director is not yet attached to the project, the screenplay is being written by the BAFTA winning Neal Purvis and Robert Wade who wrote the previous six movies - most recently 2015's 'Spectre'. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing, with Gregg Wilson credited as associate producer.

But what of Daniel Craig's involvement? He's previously stated that he'd rather 'slash [his] wrists' than be in a fifth James Bond movie, but in recent months he's been less disparaging about the franchise. Still, that doesn't mean that he's up for the 25th 007 project, even if the New York Times are saying he is.

The publication claimed they were told by an anonymous source that Daniel's return was 'a done deal', but we'll have to wait until a 'later date' to hear that news officially. It is, however, unlikely that Sam Mendes - who directed both 'Spectre' and 2012's 'Skyfall' - will be back on board for round three, especially as he's set to start work on a forthcoming thriller entitled 'The Voyeur's Motel'.

Christopher Nolan marks a possibility for the next director, having previously told Playboy that he's up for the challenge. 'I've spoken to the producers over the years', he revealed. 'I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out.'

If it turns out that Daniel Craig will not be doing 'Bond 25', bookmakers' websites have been taking bets on a number of other actors including Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Damian Lewis, Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner, Jack Huston and James Norton.

'Bond 25' will be released on November 8th 2019.