Studio executives in charge of the James Bond movie franchise have moved quickly to announce Danny Boyle’s replacement for the upcoming 25th film, revealing that Cary Joji Fukunaga will be the new director.

41 year old Fukunaga’s credits include the acclaimed TV series ‘Maniac’ and ‘True Detective’. He’s set to take over the project ahead of a filming start date of March 4th, 2019 at Pinewood Studios.

As expected, Boyle’s departure last month along with his scriptwriter John Hodge means that the release date has had to be pushed back to 2020, with the as-yet-untitled film known as ‘Bond 25’ now set to be released on February 14th.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said in a statement on Thursday (September 20th).

As for the script, the new announcement contained no updates as to who will be taking charge of that. The latest rumours suggest that long-time 007 writer Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who had come up with ideas before Boyle and Hodge came aboard, would be steering the project.

More: After months of teasing, Idris Elba rules himself out of playing James Bond

Another potential issue is that casting decisions made by Boyle may or may not stand. Wonder Woman star Said Taghmaoui, speaking to Digital Spy, said he hadn’t heard about his current status after Boyle cast him as ‘Bond 25’s villain.

“I was cast by Danny Boyle, and just now he left the project, so of course there's some uncertainty,” Taghmaoui told Digital Spy. “We don't know who the director will be, and the producers don't know if they're going to go Russian or Middle East with the baddie right now. I literally just received a message saying, 'If they go Middle East, it's you. If they go Russian, it's someone else’.”

Danny Boyle quit as 'Bond 25' director recently

Potential speculation for fans – new director Fukunaga worked as director and cinematographer on 2015 film Beasts of No Nation with a certain Idris Elba. Could that mean a potential place for Elba in future Bond movies if Fukunaga stays on?

More: ‘Bond 25’ could be delayed by a year after Danny Boyle’s departure