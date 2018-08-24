The next James Bond film could be delayed by up to a year, after Danny Boyle stepped down as director earlier this week citing “creative differences” with the studio, taking scriptwriter John Hodge with him.

On Tuesday (August 21st), Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed in a statement that they had parted company with Boyle, with Hodge later confirming that he was no longer working on the project either.

Now, Variety reports that ‘Bond 25’ is looking for a new writer to come on board as well as a new director. This implies that the script that Boyle and Hodge had been working on is being scrapped and that the studio wants to start again, meaning it’s highly unlikely a new script will be agreed in time for the planned production start date in December.

The untitled ‘Bond 25’ is currently scheduled for release on November 9th 2019, but without a script or filming schedule confirmed, it’s looking extremely likely to overshoot that date at this point.

The article also suggests that the producers aren’t prepared to revisit an earlier script proposed by Skyfall’s writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

No specific reason has been offered for the split with Boyle beyond ‘creative differences’, but former Bond villain Jonathan Pryce (who appeared in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies), hinted to the Daily Mail at the Raindance Film Festival Auteur Award this week that he might know why.

“They obviously couldn’t take a socialist Bond,” he said, hinting at previous reports that Boyle had wanted to include elements of #MeToo and #TimesUp in the script to bring it up to date.

“You see, there are the Dannys of this world and then there are people who do the blockbusters. You do bring some kind of personal sensibility to your work, but it shouldn’t be too obvious, unless it’s a film which is overtly political.”

Still, one good thing going for the ‘Bond 25’ production is that Daniel Craig is still in, confirming earlier this year that he would play 007 for a fifth time despite previously vehemently insisting that 2015’s Spectre was his last.

