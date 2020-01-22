Artist:
Song title: Monsters
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

James Blunt has rather unexpectedly reduced us all to tears with the video for his latest song 'Monsters', featuring his father Colonel Charles Blount. The song is a touching tribute to his father, who is sadly dying, and is brimming with pure emotion. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

James Blunt - Monsters Video

James Blunt - Love Me Better...

James Blunt - Carry You

James Blunt, Goodbye My Lover, Video...

James Blunt - 1973

James Blunt - I Really Want...

James Blunt, Chasing Time, The Bedlam...

James Blunt - Wisemen