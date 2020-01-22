James Blunt has rather unexpectedly reduced us all to tears with the video for his latest song 'Monsters', featuring his father Colonel Charles Blount. The song is a touching tribute to his father, who is sadly dying, and is brimming with pure emotion.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.