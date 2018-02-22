James Bay has turned his folk ethos around with his latest single 'Wild Love'; it's a dreamy, electronic affair, and he's just dropped a suitably trippy video to go with it. It's the first track from his forthcoming second album.
Directed by Marc Klasfeld, we see the now hat-less and shorter-haired singer-songwriter singing alone in the dark in the new video - with no acoustic guitar in sight. He's then visited by a colourful butterfly, and the scene transforms into a busy nightclub through which he weaves, butterflies scattered around the air. It also stars Natalia Dyer from 'Stranger Things'.
It's been three years since he dropped his Grammy nominated debut album 'Chaos and the Calm' and won the Brits Critics' Choice Award. Now he's change his aesthetic into something a little more contemporary, determined to break the rules of the pop industry. Details of his next album are yet to be announced.
This Spring, he's due to perform in London at the Brixton Electric before embarking on a North American tour. He also has a handful of festival dates coming up including Isle of Wight, Glasgow Green, Unaltrofestival and We The Fest.
