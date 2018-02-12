The acoustic, folksy aesthetic of James Bay has transformed into a more vivid and electronic sound if his brand new single 'Wild Love' is anything to go by. It's been more than two years since his debut album, so we're certainly looking forward to a transformative sophomore release.
He's unveiled a minimalist lyric video for the new track, which is his first since releasing debut album 'Chaos and the Calm' in 2015. The album hit number one in the UK and landed him three Grammy nominations along with his receipt of the Brits Critics' Choice Award.
As popular as he proved to be with songs like 'Hold Back the River' and 'Let It Go', he's already looking forward to a new musical direction.
Meanwhile, he's set to perform at the Brixton Electric in London in March, with North American dates to follow. Then he'll perform in Norway for three shows and will make appearances at Isle of Wight festival, Glasgow Green, Unaltrofestival and We The Fest.
