James Bay proves that he hasn't completely shed his stripped-down singer-songwriter persona with his new single 'Us', for which he also drops a video ahead of the release of his new album 'Electric Light'.
Directed by Bryan Schlam, the video is a montage of shots of the musician intertwined with other lonely-looking figures looking pensieve in everyday situations like gardens, their homes, the laundromat and church etc., with James himself singing in what looks like an empty community centre hall.
'Us' is the third single from 'Electric Light'; James upcoming second album, following his critically acclaimed 2015 debut 'Chaos and the Calm'. And it's a lot more stripped-down than previous singles 'Wild Love' and 'Pink Lemonade'.
James Bay has a number of live dates coming up, taking him well into the Fall. With the Grammy Festival in Beijing on April 30th 2018, Alt 105.3's BFD 2018 At Concord Pavilion in California in May and shows across the UK, he's certainly going to be busy. Later in the year, he'll perform across Europe, Australia and North America.
'Electric Light' will be released on May 18th 2018 through Virgin EMI and Republic Records.
