James Bay has a retro makeover in the video for his latest single 'Pink Lemonade'. With it's vintage trip-hop sound, it makes for a perfect addition to his transformative forthcoming sophomore album 'Electric Light'.
Directed by Phil Andelman, James dons a silver sparkly attire as he performs in front of a red curtain in the new video. He's being broadcast on a small old-fashioned TV as his 80s spaceman-self looks on, preparing to launch himself into space with the kind of cheaply constructed spaceship of old sci-fi movies.
The follow-up to his Grammy nominated number one debut 'Chaos and the Calm' released in 2015, 'Electric Light' has been co-produced by Paul Epworth and Jon Green. Two other singles from the album have already been released entitled 'Wild Love' and 'Us'.
James Bay is currently on tour in North America and will return to the UK in May with dates across Europe to follow in the summer.
'Electric Light' will be released on May 18th 2018 through Virgin EMI and Republic Records.
