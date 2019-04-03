Artist:
Song title: Peer Pressure ft. Julia Michaels
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

James Bay teams up with Julia Michaels for a flirty video for their new single 'Peer Pressure'; his first release since his last album 'Electric Light'. He'll be supporting Ed Sheeran on his European tour in May in the midst of his own headline dates.

