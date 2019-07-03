Artist:
Song title: Bad
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Following the release of his latest EP 'Oh My Messy Mind', James Bay unveils a video for the single 'Bad' which comes after previous release 'Peer Pressure' featuring Julia Michaels. He's currently on the road supporting Ed Sheeran for the European leg of his Divide Tour.

