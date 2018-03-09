The eagerly anticipated second album of James Bay has finally been announced, with 'Electric Light' set for release this Spring and a new song hitting the airwaves imminently. Plus, he has a string of new tour dates following the already sold-out previously announced schedule.

James Bay to release new album 'Electric Light'

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter unveiled the first teaser from the new album in the form of first single 'Wild Love', which he now follows with single number two, 'Pink Lemonade'. Tomorrow (March 10th) will see him perform the song live for the first time during his 'Saturday Night Live' debut. Both songs are being made available as instant downloads for all those who pre-order the album.

The album has been co-produced by Jon Green and Paul Epworth, and first single 'Wild Love' has seen 10 million Spotify streams and nearly 3 million views for the accompanying video starring Natalia Dyer from 'Stranger Things'. Fans should be prepared for something a little bit unfamiliar with the new record, though, given that it is quite the departure from the folk aesthetic of his Grammy-nominated debut 'Chaos and the Calm'.

'If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame - while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me', he explains. 'The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.'

More: Watch the video for 'Wild Love'

It seems the loss of that raw appeal hasn't reduced his fanbase, as tickets for the first set of North American and European dates he announced for March and April have already sold out. Never fear though; a string of nearly 30 new dates have been confirmed, taking James on the road well into October.

'Electric Light' will be released on May 18th 2018 through Republic Records.

Tour Dates:

March 15th - London - Brixton Electric

March 25th - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

March 27th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

March 28th - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

March 31st - Chicago, IL - Metro

April 2nd - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

April 3rd - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

April 5th - Boston, MA - Royale NightClub

April 6th - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

April 8th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

May 27th - SWANSEA - Radio 1 Biggest Weekend+

May 29th - London - The Roundhouse+

May 30th - Manchester - Albert Hall+

June 1st - Sheffield - O2 Academy+

June 2nd - Bristol - Colston Hall+

June 3rd - Cambridge - Corn Exchange+

June 5th - Newcastle - 02 Academy+

June 6th - Leicester - De Montfort Hall+

June 23rd - Newcastle - Isle of Wight Festival+

June 8th - Paris - Elysee Montmartre+

June 11th - Amsterdam - Melkweg+

June 12th - Berlin - Huxleys+

June 29th - Glasgow - TRNSMT Festival+

August 17th - RIZE Festival - Chelmsford- Hyland Park+

September 13th - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy Theatre+

September 14th - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater+

September 15th - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center +

September 18th - New York, NY - Beacon Theater+

September 20th - Washington, DC - The Anthem+

September 25th - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing - Festival Pier+

September 26th - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion+

September 28th - Toronto, ON - Woodbine Park+

September 29th - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre+

October 1st - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom+

October 2nd - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre+

October 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - Union event Center+

October 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre+

October 11th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre+

October 13th - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre+

October 14th - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre+

October 15th - Portland, OR - Rose Garden - Theater of the Clouds+

+ New Tour Dates