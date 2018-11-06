Artist:
Song title: Empty Space
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Tom Felton of 'Harry Potter' fame stars in the video for the new James Arthur single 'Empty Space'. He's set to launch his fourth album in the coming months, following 2016's 'Back from the Edge'. He's already released two singles since then: 'Naked' and 'You Deserve Better'.

