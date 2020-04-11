Jameela Jamil doesn't care about her career.

The 34-year-old actress has insisted that fame and money have never been her motivations, and she is instead focused on helping other people to ''feel less unhappy''.

The 'Good Place' star - who is openly queer - told RADIO.COM's Channel Q: ''I don't care about my career ... I've been very grateful to do everything that I've done, but my main concern from the very first time I sat down with an agent 12 years ago was I wanted to try and help people feel less unhappy.''

Jameela also revealed she first realised she is queer during her time at school.

However, she found it tough being open about her sexuality in such a homophobic environment.

The London-born star said: ''I was already chubby and South Asian and broke, and so therefore, you couldn't also be queer.

''That wasn't going to be acceptable, like I was barely surviving the first three.''

Jameela recently revealed she regrets coming out as queer when she did.

The actress felt forced into opening up about her sexuality after joining the new TV show 'Legendary' - a competition focused on ballroom culture and voguing - as many people thought the panel should be exclusively made up of queer people to reflect the show's themes.

Jameela admitted she would have preferred to come out ''at a different time''.

She explained: ''It was just an outburst. That was not well handled. I'm just human and I snapped!

''If I could go back I would have done it at a different time. I don't know when it's ever really appropriate, but that was not the best time.''