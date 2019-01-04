TV presenter and actress, Jameela Jamil, has revealed she felt 'gross' when magazines photoshopped her skin to be whiter at the beginning of her career. The star - who is now a vocal advocate for body confidence - said she was unaware of the power she had over publications editing her appearance.

Jameela Jamil has spoken out against photoshopping in magazines

Speaking during an interview in Red Magazine the former T4 presenter said images of her would have a whiter face, an English nose and skinnier thighs.

She told the publication: "When I first started out in this industry, I didn’t know I was allowed to say no to airbrushing. I was given a whiter face, a little English nose and perfect skinny thighs.

"It makes me feel gross. I’m sorry to anyone who ever saw pictures of me like that and wanted to be thin like me."

MORE: Jameela Jamil Told She Was Too 'Old, Ethnic And Fat' To Make It In America

Jameela, who has been open about her struggle with body image in the past, revealed she still suffers from body dysmorphia.

The star - who currently stars in American fantasy-comedy, The Good Place - explained she no longer weighs herself anymore.

She said: "I can’t get rid of it. Something’s wrong with my brain and I will rally against it for ever. I don’t weigh myself any more, and I sort of judge my size on how my clothes fit, because I know that I’ll never be able to see myself properly."

MORE: Jameela Jamil Says Photo Retouching Is 'Offensive'

In a bid to help individuals value themselves past their weight, the 32-year-old recently launched her i Weigh campaign.

On the social media movement, Jameela divulged: "It’s the thing that’s healed me the most. The incredible women and men who have supported each other and stood up for themselves have encouraged me to stand up for myself, too.

"Figuring out that I’m not going to figure it out has been the biggest and most liberating revelation of my life. That, and not trying to be perfect any more."