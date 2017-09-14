Jake Bugg's ''favourite support show ever'' was with The Stone Roses.

The 23-year-old singer has hailed the moment he supported the rock band on stage as the most ''amazing'' moment of his life because he performed in front of an audience of 300 people.

He told Shortlist magazine: ''I've performed with The rolling Stones, which was pretty amazing. My favourite support show ever was when I played with The Stone roses about five years ago, only because it was in a 300-capacity venue and I got to see them after, which was pretty sweet.''

But the star would have loved the opportunity to perform with the late Glen Campbell.

He said: ''I've been listening to a lot of Glen Campbell recently. Unfortunately he died not long ago. The songs he wrote with Jimmy Webb really are the best of the best.''

It has been five years since Bugg released his debut namesake album, and the star thinks he has improved ''a little bit'' over time.

He explained: ''Lyrically my music now is very different. I'm not the same guy I was when I first started. I'm not in the same place, so I can't sing about the same stuff.

''Musically I like to think I'm at least a little bit better, both as a musician and a writer. I think the sound's matured slightly even if I haven't. It's probably due to playing with more experienced people.''