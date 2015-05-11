Posted on 11 May 2015

Jaimie Alexander stunned on the red carpet as she arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation. She was accompanied by her co-stars from the forthcoming drama 'Blindspot', including Audrey Esparza, Rob Brown and Sullivan Stapleton.

Other arrivals were 'Law & Order' star S. Epatha Merkerson, Megan Boone from 'The Blacklist', 'The Mysteries of Laura' actor Max Jenkins, 'Family Guy' voice star Patrick Warburton, 'America's Got Talent' presenter Nick Cannon, 'iCarly' starlet Miranda Cosgrove, Mia Serafino from the upcoming 'Crowded' and Carrie Preston of 'True Blood'.

