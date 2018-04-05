Actress Jaime King’s four year old son was injured after being showered with glass when a man jumped onto her car and shattered the back window in a bizarre attack yesterday.

King’s four year old son James was in the back seat of a parked car in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (April 4th) when a man leapt onto the back of the car and started hammering on rear windscreen until it smashed, showering glass onto the boy and injuring him, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“The suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement, reported by the same outlet. “In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect, at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm.”

Jaime King's son was injured in the seemingly random attack

Police officers, responding to reports that the same person had been vandalising other cars in the same area, soon arrested Paul Francis Floyd, 47 and said to be homeless, of Los Angeles on charges of felony child endangerment, misdemeanour battery and felony vandalism. He is being held on a $100,000 bail and will appear in court on April 6th.

38 year old King, a model and an actress in ‘Hart of Dixie’, with a role in the upcoming all-female Ocean’s Eight, was with a friend on the sidewalk by the car at the time the attack took place.

King has two children with her husband, Kyle Newman – eldest son James Knight, and 32 month old son Leo Thames, whose godmother is pop megastar Taylor Swift. They were not in the car at the time of the attack.

Representatives for King had no comment on the attack when reached out to for comment by various publications.

