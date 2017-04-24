Jaden Smith has formed a rock band.

The 18-year-old rapper - who featured on Justin Bieber's 2010 hit 'Never Say Never' - posted a preview of a new song before announcing that his sister Willow Smith, 16, and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon, 18, will also be a part of the group.

The star posted the 45-second clip with the caption: ''This Is A Clip From A Rock Band I'm Starting (sic)''

Followed by a tweet, which read: ''Yes Odessa Is In The Band So Is Willow. (sic)''

And the 'Karate Kid' actor - who has also starred in films such as 'The Pursuit of Happyness' and 'Men in Black II' - will also be keeping busy for his new role in the drama 'Life in a Year' in which his father Will Smith shaved off his dreadlocks for.

Will took to his Facebook page to post a before and after picture of his son's new look, with the caption: ''Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ...maybe I should've used scissors?! (sic)''

Jaden is set to star opposite Cara Delevingne in the movie, which follows a young boy whose girlfriend is dying and so he tries to make the last 12 months of her life as fun-filled as possible.

Meanwhile, Jaden has since announced that he will be debuting a K-Pop - the music genre originating in South Korea - single ''within the next four months''.

He tweeted: ''And Yes I Will Be Dropping A K Pop Single In The Next 4 Months' followed by 'And Yes I Have 2 Videos Dropping In The Next Month. #Syre #Batman #WatchMe (sic)''