One can't help but have an enormous amount of respect for the Smith family. The way Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith treat their kids as equals is a beautiful thing, and that's why Jada, her mom and daughter Willow Smith joined together for a very public conversation about sex.

Willow Smith at March For Our Lives

As part of her 'Red Table Talk' Facebook series, Jada wanted to discuss all things sex-related with 17-year-old Willow and her own mom Adrienne. That's when she found out that Willow's first experience of sex was accidentally seeing her parents at it while on vacation in Aspen, much to Jada's surprise as she had no idea about the whole thing.

'My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy', Willow confessed. 'I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see''

'It wasn't like I was seeing everything', she hastily added, as her mother continued to look mortified. 'The room was dark. It was silhouetted.'

At the time, she said that she felt like she 'overstepped a boundary', comparing it to walking in on her mother meditating. But it's no surprise that Jada wasn't more careful with keeping her sexual activity private when considering the kind of conversations she used to have with her grandmother.

'My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that pleasure was from me', Jada revealed. 'She didn't want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine.'

More: Jada Pinkett-Smith talks about becoming friends with her husband's ex

As for her son Jaden's first sexual experience, she can pinpoint the very night the 19-year-old lost his virginity. 'I knew the night, the night, Jaden lost his virginity,' said Jada. 'And I had a moment with [stepson] Trey, in the kitchen, where I looked at him and I was like 'You've had sex.' And he ran into the bathroom. He was just like, 'Fine yes, I've had sex.' He was embarrassed... It was like their innocence was gone.'