Jada Pinkett Smith has been ''dealing with old fear patterns'' while quarantining.
The 'Bad Moms' actress has been sober for over 20 years but she's been ''deepening'' her ''spiritual practices'' while isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic as she's realised some of the feelings that used to make her want to drink have been coming back.
She said: ''I haven't had a drink in a long time but those psychological patterns that once would make me drink or make me look for solace outside myself are creeping back in,'' she confided. ''These times are so uncertain. ...For me, I just had to deepen some of my spiritual practices and deepen my faith.
''I think after this there's just going to be a lot of recalibrating and that's just part of it. Change is never easy. All those concepts and ideas that got us to a place of sobriety are the places we need to return to and hold onto even more fiercely than we have before.''
The latest installment of Jada's family talk show, 'Red Table Talk', will feature her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones opening up about her past drug addiction and the 48-year-old actress admitted she was shocked by some of her mom's revelations in the episode, which is titled 'Coping With Addiction During COVID-19'.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My mother was just revealing the many times that she had overdosed which I didn't know. I didn't have knowledge of that.
''The great thing about Gam, and one of the reasons why I wanted to have this episode, is she's in her 30th year of sobriety and she has so much information to offer to those who are struggling right now...
''I was so proud of Gammy 'cause at one point in her life, she just didn't want to talk about this particular journey.
''I always told her, 'This is so helpful to people [for you] to talk about what you've been through and how you've gotten on the other side.'''
And Jada's 19-year-old daughter Willow also ''really enjoyed'' listening to her grandmother reflect.
Jada - who also has son Jaden 21, with husband Will Smith - said: ''I think she actually really enjoys hearing those stories and hearing what we've been through because she gets to see who we are on the other side.''
