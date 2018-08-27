Jada Pinkett Smith reflected on marriage as she shared a family photo of herself, her husband Will, her stepson Trey and daughter Willow.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star lamented the difficulty of seeing so many marriages ''dissolve around her'' as she celebrated her own family - her husband Will Smith, her step-son Trey, her son Jaden and daughter Willow.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I've been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me. It's been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over ... but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ''babies'' out with the bath water. #family (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jada previously insisted that, despite the rumours, her and Will are not even remotely close to ever calling it quits.
She said: ''I'm just, like, keep [the divorce rumours] coming. Here's the thing about Will and I - [we] are family. That is never going down. It's just not. Ever. We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period ...
''We have a very, very, very, unique partnership. And it's really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are ... through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he's learning to do the same.''
