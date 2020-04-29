Jada Pinkett Smith has realised that she doesn't know Will Smith ''at all''.

The 'Magic Mike XXL' actress made the confession during her upcoming 'Red Table Talk' as she reflected and discussed how relationships can have new pressure points amidst the current coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in a preview clip of a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, which is titled 'How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine', she said: ''One of the things I realise is that I don't know Will at all ... It's challenging. You're forced to look at things differently.''

Meanwhile, Jada previously insisted she doesn't have a ''conventional marriage''.

She explained: ''I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word 'wife': it's a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, 'That'll kill me.' And it damn near did! So why wouldn't you share what you've been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it's part of the healing. I feel like if we don't have real understanding about it, I don't know if interpersonal relationships are possible.''

The 48-year-old actress considers Will to be her ''life partner'' rather than a husband.

She added: ''Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one. I adore him, I never want people to think it was Will I didn't want to marry - he and I were talking about this the other day. But I can assure you that some of the most powerful women in the world feel caged and tied, because of the sacrifices they have to make to be in that position. So I wanted to talk about how we really feel about marriage. How do we really feel about different, unconventional relationships? How do we really feel about raising children? Honestly.''