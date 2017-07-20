Jada Pinkett Smith has dropped quite the bombshell about her life before she and her husband Will Smith became the ultimate Hollywood power couple. Most of us know that she was close to Tupac Shakur before he died, but few people know how she earned her money back then.

Jada Pinkett Smith at the BET Awards

The actress opened up about her hood struggles in a radio interview on 'Sway in the Morning' yesterday (July 19th 2017), revealing that her relationship with the young rapper was about survival, and they met while she was dealing drugs.

'One of the things that's very interesting that I've never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer... That's how we started', she confessed. 'Something very bad happened to me. As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life.'

She reveals that she felt that God saved her from a life that could've been the end of her, and had hoped at the time that he would find similar solace and eventually leave the dangerous path he was treading. 'I've been having kind of an existential crisis around Pac', she says. 'There was a point in which we met and then we kind of were going our separate ways. And I just felt like, 'OK, God one day you're going to do for Pac what you did for me, which is you saved me.' And that just never happened for him. And that is something that I am constantly having to confront.'

It's both shocking and heartbreaking to hear Jada talk so candidly about her relationship with Tupac and her past life, but it's a very brave move for her. She has even revealed that she plans to pen a book about her experiences back in the late 80s and early 90s.