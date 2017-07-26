The actress declared that she and husband Will Smith don't swing
Jada Pinkett Smith has come out to clarify the status of her marriage to Will Smith and denounce rumours that the couple are keen swingers. The Madagascar actress has responded to repeated suggestions her and her Men in Black hubby have an open marriage.
Jada Pinkett Smith hahs been married to Will Smith for 20 years
The 45-year-old has told a radio DJ on a BBC Radio 1Xtra review: "Will and I do not swing.
"Now I do have a couple of boyfriends and a couple of girlfriends but we don’t swing. We don’t swing."
The Smiths have been married since 1997 and are parents to son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 16.
Pinkett Smith said of the secret to their long marriage: "I think, you know, one of the things I had to learn was that you really have to go off and find what makes you happy for yourself.
"Two partners have to go find their happiness and come together as two happy people and then you help build on that happiness but what you can’t expect is for your partner to make you happy.
"All these expectations of people being certain things for you, you know, you’ve got to come to the table with your own happiness, with your own joy, so that you guys can share that together.
"And I really had to learn that. We’ve got to deal with our traumas, we’ve got to deal with our bullshit and really just come together as whole people and then really support that and add to that.
"But man when you are trying to get somebody to like fill all the holes within you and all your pain and thinking your partner is supposed to save you from your traumas. Man, that’s a way to destroy a relationship."
