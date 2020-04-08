Jack Whitehall has been romantically linked to Roxy Horner.

The 31-year-old comedian and the 28-year-old model are said to be in lockdown together amid the coronavirus crisis, and the pair are thought to be ''enjoying'' spending more time with each other.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Jack and Roxy are enjoying being in isolation together. It's all very new but they're in their own little bubble and things are perfect at the moment.

''Being on lockdown in a honeymoon period is certainly one way to get to know each other quickly.

''But the more time they spend together the happier they seem.''

Jack - who previously dated actress Gemma Chan for six years - and Roxy, once linked to Leonardo Dicaprio, are said to have been enjoying watching Netflix together during lockdown.

The source added: ''Jack's been out on the odd run but apart from that they are watching Netflix and enjoying time together.

''Both have had their share of heartbreak and struggled a bit to find love. It's time they had some luck.''

Roxy previously dated singer Jake Bugg for two years.

Just last month, it was claimed Jack had previously enjoyed a series of dates with Portuguese model Alexandra Schutz, but their romance fizzled out earlier this year.

A source said: ''Jack was besotted with her - and you can't blame him, she's beautiful.

''The pair were really hot on each other for about two months and she went along to a few of his shows but it's a while since they have seen each other.''

Since splitting from Gemma in 2017, Jack has also dated Kate Beckinsale, 46, and Lottie Moss, 22.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that he is looking for love on dating website Raya, a special dating platform made for celebrities and influencers, where a person must be recommended by another member before being allowed to sign up to the platform.